Hearing for Clarion Woman Charged With Smacking Glasses Off Victim’s Face Continued

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Clarion woman who reportedly smacked glasses off a victim’s face during a domestic incident was continued on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate a hearing for 37-year-old Rebecca Lee Gorniak-Glenn scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, was continued and is scheduled to resume at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14.

Gorniak-Glenn faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Borough in late June.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:41 p.m. on Monday, June 29, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a residence in Clarion Borough for a report of a domestic incident.

The complaint states that Rebecca Lee Gorniak-Glenn and a known male victim entered into a verbal argument. Both Gorniak-Glenn and the victim admitted they stood up and were yelling at each other when the argument then became physical.

The victim reportedly grabbed Gorniak-Glenn’s throat and pushed her, but Gorniak-Glenn smacked a coffee cup out of the victim’s hand, then smacked his glasses off of his face, breaking his glasses and causing a vertical scratch around an inch to an inch and a half long on his left cheek, according to the complaint.

Gorniak-Glenn was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, June 29.

