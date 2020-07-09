Joseph C. “Joe” Wilcox, Sr., 95, formerly of DuBois, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

He was born on September 9, 1924, the son of the late Edward and Nora (Snell) Wilcox, in their home on Rumbarger Avenue in DuBois, Pennsylvania.

Joe graduated from DuBois High School in 1942. He proudly served his country in the United States Army with the 20th Armored Division in Europe during World War II and also with his Army reserve unit in Korea during the Korean War.

On June 11, 1953, he married Dorothy June Rearick with whom he recently celebrated 67 years of marriage. His wife survives him.

He worked for the DuBois Police Department from 1949 until his retirement as Chief of Police in 1978. Joe then worked for the Treasure Lake Security Department and retired as the Chief of Security in 1994. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Joe was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. He was active in maintaining his home and yard through every season of the year. Joe enjoyed attending sporting activities that included his family members as players, and he was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. He liked to listen to beagles chasing rabbits across the countryside and was successful in shooting a buck during his last hunting season in the field at the age of 94. In his later years, he especially loved to see his great-grandchildren laugh and play.

In addition to his wife, June, he is also survived by his son, Joseph (Billie Ann) Wilcox, Jr.; his daughter, Linda (Darwin) London; five grandchildren, Nancy (Scott) Shell, Amy (Ryan) Ward, Eric London, Laura (Brian) Vetere, and Lindsey (Nate) Bernardo; eight great-grandchildren, Colin and Matthew Shell, Alexis and Caroline Ward, Nadia and Geno Vetere, and Bentley and Lincoln Bernardo; a brother-in-law, Bill (Cappy) Rearick; a sister-in-law, Mary (Ron) Rearick Minges, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Virginia (Harold) Hamilton, George (Shirley) Wilcox, and Dorothy (James) Moriority. He was the last member of his immediate family.

A visitation for friends will be held at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. in DuBois on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A private funeral service will be held for family members from the funeral chapel with Pastor Steven Lynn officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard. All guests are required to wear face masks and observe social distancing guidelines, please.

Although flowers are appreciated, the family would prefer memorial donations be made in Joe’s name to the Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois or to Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, DuBois.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.adamsonfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.