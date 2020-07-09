The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!

 

Kaylin Ann Strauser-Curtis Earns Medical Degree from LECOM

Thursday, July 9, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Strause-Curtis Kaylin DO 810ERIE, Pa. — Kaylin Ann Strauser-Curtis, daughter of Donald and Linda Strauser, of Parker, Pa., has received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) and will undergo family medicine residency training at Penn Highlands DuBois in DuBois, Pa.

Kaylin currently lives in DuBois with her husband Sam Curtis and daughter Charlotte.

Osteopathic medicine emphasizes a whole-person approach to health care where physicians help each individual achieve wellness by focusing on health education, as well as injury and disease prevention.

Doctors of osteopathic medicine provide all the benefits of modern medicine, including prescription drugs, surgery, and the use of technology to diagnose disease and evaluate injury, while offering the added benefit of hands-on diagnosis and treatment through a system of therapy called osteopathic manipulative medicine.

There are currently more than 151,000 osteopathic physicians and students in the U.S.

LECOM’s 2020 graduating class, 1,254 strong and the largest in the college’s 28-year history, will join a network of more than 12,000 LECOM alumni delivering quality health care to patients throughout the country.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

