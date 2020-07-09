The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Letter to the Editor: Response to Scaled-back July 4 Appreciated

Thursday, July 9, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

2020 Photo - Online FestivalLUCINDA, Pa. – The following letter to the editor was submitted by Rob Gatesman, a member of the St. Joseph 4th of July Committee.

The St. Joseph 4th of July event held annually in Lucinda was scaled back to online and mail-based activities this year as a safety precaution due to COVID-19.

For St. Joseph parishioners and their families and friends, this annual tradition of 80-plus years is in our DNA, and so to reduce the event to a “contactless” holiday was not a decision made lightly. In fact, as Independence Day approached, there was somewhat of an empty feeling and the church grounds themselves were eerily quiet. But – it was the right thing to do.

Surprisingly, there is a bright positive aspect to this circumstance. We received an overwhelming response from the members of the surrounding communities who participated in our activities.

It is also especially commendable that our Grand Prize ticket sponsors supported this event even though some of them had to shutter their shops during the spring. Their sacrifice does not go unnoticed.

Proceeds from this event support the quality educational programs offered at St. Joseph School. The community of St. Joseph Church and School, and the 4th of July organizational board, offers its deepest appreciation to the greater community for supporting our event. We very much look forward to welcoming you back, in person, in 2021.

Rob Gatesman
Lucinda

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of exploreClarion.com.

To submit a letter to the editor, email news@exploreClarion.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.