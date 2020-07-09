Letter to the Editor: Response to Scaled-back July 4 Appreciated

LUCINDA, Pa. – The following letter to the editor was submitted by Rob Gatesman, a member of the St. Joseph 4th of July Committee.

The St. Joseph 4th of July event held annually in Lucinda was scaled back to online and mail-based activities this year as a safety precaution due to COVID-19.

For St. Joseph parishioners and their families and friends, this annual tradition of 80-plus years is in our DNA, and so to reduce the event to a “contactless” holiday was not a decision made lightly. In fact, as Independence Day approached, there was somewhat of an empty feeling and the church grounds themselves were eerily quiet. But – it was the right thing to do.

Surprisingly, there is a bright positive aspect to this circumstance. We received an overwhelming response from the members of the surrounding communities who participated in our activities.

It is also especially commendable that our Grand Prize ticket sponsors supported this event even though some of them had to shutter their shops during the spring. Their sacrifice does not go unnoticed.

Proceeds from this event support the quality educational programs offered at St. Joseph School. The community of St. Joseph Church and School, and the 4th of July organizational board, offers its deepest appreciation to the greater community for supporting our event. We very much look forward to welcoming you back, in person, in 2021.

Rob Gatesman

Lucinda