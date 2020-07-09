Marilyn M. Staab, 86, of Oil City, PA, died on Tuesday July 7, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a period of declining health.

Born June 21, 1934 in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Kathleen Dowlan Schott.

Marilyn was a 1952 graduate of St. Joseph High School. She married Charles “Chuck” Staab on May 30, 1955 and he preceded her in death on July 29, 2014.

Marilyn enjoyed gardening and sewing. She was a member of St. Joseph Church.

She is survived by two sons, Charlie Staab and his wife Gina of Franklin, and Tom Staab and his wife Debra of Hanover; granddaughters, Michelle and Amy; great-grandchildren, Watson and Hayden; two sisters, Karen Henderson of Oil City and Betty Hassell of Cleveland, OH; and a brother, Robert L. Schott Jr. and his wife Karen of Wisconsin.

Private Viewing will be held at the convenience of the family. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday in St. Joseph Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

