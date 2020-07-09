Kaylin Ann Strauser-Curtis Earns Medical Degree from LECOM

ERIE, Pa. — Kaylin Ann Strauser-Curtis, daughter of Donald and Linda Strauser, of Parker, Pa., has received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) and will undergo family medicine residency training at Penn Highlands DuBois in DuBois, Pa.

Kaylin currently lives in DuBois with her husband Sam Curtis and daughter Charlotte.

Osteopathic medicine emphasizes a whole-person approach to health care where physicians help each individual achieve wellness by focusing on health education, as well as injury and disease prevention.

Doctors of osteopathic medicine provide all the benefits of modern medicine, including prescription drugs, surgery, and the use of technology to diagnose disease and evaluate injury, while offering the added benefit of hands-on diagnosis and treatment through a system of therapy called osteopathic manipulative medicine.

There are currently more than 151,000 osteopathic physicians and students in the U.S.

LECOM’s 2020 graduating class, 1,254 strong and the largest in the college’s 28-year history, will join a network of more than 12,000 LECOM alumni delivering quality health care to patients throughout the country.

