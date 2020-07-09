The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Pa. Dept. of Health Announces 719 New COVID-19 Cases

Thursday, July 9, 2020 @ 12:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 9, that there are 719 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 92,867 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 158 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 161 cases overnight.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 650 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 96 on ventilators and six on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 6,848 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 36 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 787,156 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 9, ​77% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/9/20 – 719
7/8/20 – 849
7/7/20 – 995
7/6/20 – 450
7/5/20 – 479
7/4/20 – 634
7/3/20 – 667

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 79 1 80 6
Butler 390 6 396 13
Clarion 49 0 49 2
Clearfield 82 0 82 0
Crawford 74 2 76 1
Elk 28 1 29 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 119 2 121 6
Jefferson 33 1 34 1
McKean 20 0 20 1
Mercer 159 2 161 6
Venango 34 1 35 0
Warren 7 0 7 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 366 5755
Allegheny 4367 68866
Armstrong 80 2556
Beaver 796 7441
Bedford 91 1820
Berks 4647 21438
Blair 93 6686
Bradford 59 3875
Bucks 6003 41139
Butler 396 8108
Cambria 113 9640
Cameron 4 284
Carbon 293 4635
Centre 235 5124
Chester 3918 30533
Clarion 49 1102
Clearfield 82 2717
Clinton 91 1606
Columbia 416 3464
Crawford 76 3063
Cumberland 922 13026
Dauphin 2247 19883
Delaware 7447 41544
Elk 29 1297
Erie 699 12789
Fayette 163 5732
Forest 7 310
Franklin 989 9411
Fulton 19 563
Greene 56 1503
Huntingdon 254 1806
Indiana 121 3704
Jefferson 34 1339
Juniata 114 963
Lackawanna 1749 13111
Lancaster 4711 34206
Lawrence 146 3152
Lebanon 1404 9378
Lehigh 4370 27246
Luzerne 2979 21944
Lycoming 234 5163
McKean 20 2148
Mercer 161 4949
Mifflin 70 2732
Monroe 1456 11571
Montgomery 8749 65591
Montour 76 4724
Northampton 3513 26320
Northumberland 339 4146
Perry 89 1862
Philadelphia 22553 119745
Pike 504 3312
Potter 17 338
Schuylkill 765 8864
Snyder 72 1023
Somerset 69 3975
Sullivan 10 211
Susquehanna 190 1984
Tioga 27 1277
Union 97 2833
Venango 35 1471
Warren 7 790
Washington 366 9695
Wayne 141 2704
Westmoreland 917 20928
Wyoming 41 1238
York 1714 24803

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;
  • 37% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 28 percent of cases so far in July;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 16 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 15 percent of cases so far in July; and
  • NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to over 12 percent of cases so far in July.
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to over 13 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,092 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,396 cases among employees, for a total of 21,488 at 732 distinct facilities in 55 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,667 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,964 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.