Pa. Dept. of Health Announces 719 New COVID-19 Cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 9, that there are 719 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 92,867 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 158 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 161 cases overnight.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 650 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 96 on ventilators and six on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 6,848 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 36 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 787,156 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 9, ​77% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/9/20 – 719

7/8/20 – 849

7/7/20 – 995

7/6/20 – 450

7/5/20 – 479

7/4/20 – 634

7/3/20 – 667

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 79 1 80 6 Butler 390 6 396 13 Clarion 49 0 49 2 Clearfield 82 0 82 0 Crawford 74 2 76 1 Elk 28 1 29 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 119 2 121 6 Jefferson 33 1 34 1 McKean 20 0 20 1 Mercer 159 2 161 6 Venango 34 1 35 0 Warren 7 0 7 1

County Case Counts to Date