Pa. Dept. of Health Announces 719 New COVID-19 Cases
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 9, that there are 719 additional positive cases of COVID-19.
A total of 92,867 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.
The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 158 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 161 cases overnight.
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 650 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 96 on ventilators and six on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).
There are 6,848 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 36 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.
There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.
There are 787,156 patients who have tested negative to date.
The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 9, 77% of the patients have recovered.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days
7/9/20 – 719
7/8/20 – 849
7/7/20 – 995
7/6/20 – 450
7/5/20 – 479
7/4/20 – 634
7/3/20 – 667
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|79
|1
|80
|6
|Butler
|390
|6
|396
|13
|Clarion
|49
|0
|49
|2
|Clearfield
|82
|0
|82
|0
|Crawford
|74
|2
|76
|1
|Elk
|28
|1
|29
|0
|Forest
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Indiana
|119
|2
|121
|6
|Jefferson
|33
|1
|34
|1
|McKean
|20
|0
|20
|1
|Mercer
|159
|2
|161
|6
|Venango
|34
|1
|35
|0
|Warren
|7
|0
|7
|1
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|366
|5755
|Allegheny
|4367
|68866
|Armstrong
|80
|2556
|Beaver
|796
|7441
|Bedford
|91
|1820
|Berks
|4647
|21438
|Blair
|93
|6686
|Bradford
|59
|3875
|Bucks
|6003
|41139
|Butler
|396
|8108
|Cambria
|113
|9640
|Cameron
|4
|284
|Carbon
|293
|4635
|Centre
|235
|5124
|Chester
|3918
|30533
|Clarion
|49
|1102
|Clearfield
|82
|2717
|Clinton
|91
|1606
|Columbia
|416
|3464
|Crawford
|76
|3063
|Cumberland
|922
|13026
|Dauphin
|2247
|19883
|Delaware
|7447
|41544
|Elk
|29
|1297
|Erie
|699
|12789
|Fayette
|163
|5732
|Forest
|7
|310
|Franklin
|989
|9411
|Fulton
|19
|563
|Greene
|56
|1503
|Huntingdon
|254
|1806
|Indiana
|121
|3704
|Jefferson
|34
|1339
|Juniata
|114
|963
|Lackawanna
|1749
|13111
|Lancaster
|4711
|34206
|Lawrence
|146
|3152
|Lebanon
|1404
|9378
|Lehigh
|4370
|27246
|Luzerne
|2979
|21944
|Lycoming
|234
|5163
|McKean
|20
|2148
|Mercer
|161
|4949
|Mifflin
|70
|2732
|Monroe
|1456
|11571
|Montgomery
|8749
|65591
|Montour
|76
|4724
|Northampton
|3513
|26320
|Northumberland
|339
|4146
|Perry
|89
|1862
|Philadelphia
|22553
|119745
|Pike
|504
|3312
|Potter
|17
|338
|Schuylkill
|765
|8864
|Snyder
|72
|1023
|Somerset
|69
|3975
|Sullivan
|10
|211
|Susquehanna
|190
|1984
|Tioga
|27
|1277
|Union
|97
|2833
|Venango
|35
|1471
|Warren
|7
|790
|Washington
|366
|9695
|Wayne
|141
|2704
|Westmoreland
|917
|20928
|Wyoming
|41
|1238
|York
|1714
|24803
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
- 1% are ages 5-12;
- Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;
- Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;
- 37% are ages 25-49;
- Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and
- Nearly 27% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 28 percent of cases so far in July;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;
- NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 16 percent of cases so far in July;
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 15 percent of cases so far in July; and
- NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to over 12 percent of cases so far in July.
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to over 13 percent of cases so far in July.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,092 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,396 cases among employees, for a total of 21,488 at 732 distinct facilities in 55 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,667 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 6,964 of our total cases are in health care workers.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.
