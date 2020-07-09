Police Seeking Information on Stray Bullet That Struck Sheriff’s Office Vehicle

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating an incident regarding a stray bullet that recently struck a Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

According to police, sometime between 7:00 p.m. on July 4 and 9:00 p.m. on July 7, a stray bullet, believed to have been fired into the air, struck a Forest County Sheriff’s vehicle that was parked at a residence on East Spruce Street in Jenks Township, Forest County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Snyder, of PSP Marienville, at 814-927-5253.

