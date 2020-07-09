Senior Spotlight Keystone’s Bowser to Attend Edinboro with Hopes of Becoming a Lineman

With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is R. Marcus Bowser.

Name: R. Marcus Bowser

Name of school: Keystone

Hometown: Knox, Pa.



Ed and Lisa Bowser

Tell us about yourself: I was born July 27, 1991. I am now graduating from KHS after spending the last 2 years participating in competition cheerleading, which I could’ve never imagined to be the highlight of my high school career. I participated in baseball since kindergarten and I played football until my 10th grade year. I’ve been in academic classes, graduated with honors, and became a member of the NHS. I look forward to Camp ECCO church camp and have for many years. I looking forward to my next adventure at Edinboro University with the First Energy Lineman Program. I have a beautiful girlfriend that supports all of my decisions and I have the same best friends as I did in kindergarten. I have 2 dogs that totally rock. Buddy (16) and Daisy May (4). My parents are no longer together but continue to be great friends and strive to keep the family united. I have 1 brother (Mike) who is like a father figure and has taught me the joy of hunting and 2 sisters (Mallory and Miranda ) that love me, one has made me Uncle Marcus to Trey. Life is good. God is good.

School activities and sports: Baseball, Competition Cheer

Awards: NHS, President’s Award from Edniboro University, Varsity Letter in Cheer and Baseball

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Kami Coursen

Favorite subject: Adventuring (lol)

Favorite memories from school: States for cheer, Most improved – 2019 Baseball, Being a Godfather

Future plans: First Energy Lineman Program at Edinboro

Advice for future students: Don’t slack! Senioritis is real- fight it! Always take time to help others! Never give up a chance to spend time with your friends! Know your limits BUT push them.

Pets: Buddy and Miss Daisy May

Favorite Joke: Not a joke per se, but when my friends and I all start talking with accents – British mostly – in front of strangers. It’s funny!

Favorite bands: Classic Rock Bands

Favorite movies: Tremors. All of them

Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? Local or professional? Because my favorite athlete is my brother Mike. He put keystone on the map for wrestling.

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Nope. Not going there. I love food. All of it.

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? What? No …cereal is not soup.

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: God, Brianna, my parents – Lisa and Ed, Gramma Phyllis, Mike, Mallory, Miranda, the Vantassels, My coaches, Catrina and Steve, my friends, and David

Anything else: Boy, oh boy! Where did the last 18 years go? Here we are ADULTING. AIN’T nothing gonna get this class down. We are the game changers. The world changed when we were born! 9/11/2001 and it has changed again – COVID- 19!! WE GOT THIS.

