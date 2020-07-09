United Way of Clarion County Offering Financial Relief for Individuals, Organizations Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The United Way of Clarion County is offering assistance for both individuals and organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emergency Food and Shelter Program

United Way of Clarion County has been awarded $17,930.00 in Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) funding through federal funds made available by the Department of Homeland Security.

An additional award of $25,563.00 was also granted through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the US Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and locally by a committee of representatives from health and human service agencies.

These funds are available for individuals whose income was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to help with rent and mortgage payments and electric, gas, or water payments. Applicants must be employed or recently unemployed and have a good payment history until impacted by the COVID-19 repercussions.

COVID-19 Clarion County Relief Fund

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on almost every aspect of our community, and the charitable organizations that provide essential services to our family, friends, and neighbors are no exception. Increased need, unexpected expenses, cancelled fundraisers, and a fog of uncertainty has left many organizations in a tough financial situation.

In response, Bridge Builders Community Foundations and the United Way of Clarion County established the COVID-19 Clarion County Relief Fund.

501(c)3 organizations, first responders, and other not-for-profit agencies in Clarion County are encouraged to apply.

The application can be found at https://bbcf.org/covid-relief-application/.

For more information or questions, please contact Melissa at 814-221-1495 or email clarionunitedway@verizon.net.

