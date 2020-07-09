The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!

 

Warren Forest Counties Economic Opportunity Council Awarded Grant for Food, Community Gardens

Thursday, July 9, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_9720FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Warren Forest Counties Economic Opportunity Council has been awarded a Community Services Block Grant Discretionary Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

The intent of the grant is to address the immediate needs of the residents of Forest and Warren Counties caused by the onset of the COVID–19 pandemic.

The agency determined that providing access to nutritional meals and food was the most pressing need. In response, the agency provided the Forest County Commissioners $7,850.00 to purchase and distribute food within the county.

Recognizing that the need for nutritional food is and will continue to be an issue, the agency is partnering with the Forest Area School District to expand the District’s Community Gardens.

Located in Marienville and soon in Tionesta, the gardens will allow local residents the ability to grow their own food, hopefully benefiting the community aesthetically and nutritionally.


