Man Faces Felony Charges for Fleeing Police, Running Over Officer’s Foot at UPMC Northwest

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing felony charges after he reportedly fled UPMC security police and ran over an officer’s foot at UPMC Northwest.

Court documents indicate the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Samuel Jacob Gatesman, of Oil City.

Summary charges were filed against 22-year-old Morgan Donovan Hadley, also of Oil City.

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:50 a.m. on June 11, Corporal Wilson, of UPMC Security, was working on reports when he received information that there was a truck sitting at the Emergency Department lobby entrance with “people being loud and vulgar and possibly under the influence.”

Cpl. Wilson and Officer Baker then went to the Emergency Department and approached the truck, which was running with its lights on.

The passenger of the vehicle, identified as Morgan Donovan Hadley, was reportedly being loud and using profanities. He was staggering and using the truck to hold himself up. The officers then spoke with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Samuel Jacob Gatesman, the complaint indicates.

Gatesman told the officers they were “waiting for a friend,” and the officers then noted a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the truck.

The officers then asked Gatesman to move the truck, as it was parked in an emergency zone, and Gatesman reportedly refused, stating, “I can park where I f****** want, and I am not moving,” according to the complaint.

Gatesman was then asked for his license and registration.

According to the complaint, Gatesman responded with profanity, then put the truck in drive. Cpl. Wilson yelled at Gatesman to stop, but Gatesman revved the engine, spun the rear tires, and sped away, running over Cpl. Wilson’s right foot and ankle with the truck’s left rear tire, the complaint indicates.

Cpl. Wilson pursued the truck through the parking lot while contacting Venango County 9-1-1 and yelling for other officers to contact the state police.

According to the complaint, the truck made an abrupt left-hand turn, then another sharp left turn toward the officers, at which time Cpl. Wilson drew his service weapon and ordered Gatesman to stop and show his hands.

Gatesman then stopped the vehicle and jumped into the back seat. Cpl. Wilson was then able to see both Gatesman and Hadley’s hands to determine there were no visible weapons. He then holstered his service weapon and drew his taser, then ordered the men out of the vehicle.

The complaint states Gatesman and Hadley both refused to unlock the truck doors, and Hadley only complied after Cpl. Wilson threatened to break the window out.

After the truck was unlocked, Gatesman continued to refuse to exit the vehicle; he had to be physically removed from it. He reportedly continued to resist arrest until Cpl. Wilson took him to the ground, the complaint states.

Both men were then handcuffed and taken into custody at the hospital.

Gatesman was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 1:55 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury to designated individuals, Felony 2

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: General Impairment (BAC .08 – .10) 1st Offense

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

He is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on July 29, with Judge Lowrey presiding.

Hadley was charged with summary counts of Disorderly Conduct and Public Drunkenness through Judge Lowrey’s office on June 11. A summary trial is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on January 11, 2021.

