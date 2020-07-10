Remember the Wildcats: An Historical Look at New Name for Football Cooperative

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Remember the Wildcats.

(PICTURED: On display at Jefferson County History Center – stuffed wildcat that the 105th Regiment carried in battle.)

While the Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, and North Clarion Football Cooperative gained a new mascot and logo through research, they also added a link to the region’s history.

“We had suggestions from a lot of different people for names, but only two rules,” Carrico said. “The mascot had to be historically relevant had to be researched. “Wildcats was chosen because of the historical relevance of the Civil War and the 105th Infantry Regiment.”

Carrico and committee met with Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County History Center, and the historical relevance was quickly apparent. Burkett also presented a look at the history of 105th at last Friday night’s presentation. Along with his talk, Burkett brought many Civil War and 105th artifacts.

“We have national award-winning exhibits at the History Center on Main Street in Brookville,” Burkett continued. “We have a “living in the land” exhibit. It’s not just your typical County Historical Society Museum. We have a large bodies model railroad that we run once a month and we also manage the Scripture Rocks Heritage Partners.

“A lot of what we know about the 105th regiment primarily came from Kate Scott. from Brookville.

“In the 1800s, Kate was very well known. She wrote the history of the 105th regiment, the only woman to write a Civil War regimental history. She also wrote the history of Jefferson County in 1888. She later became secretary for the national Association of civil war nurses.”

She is even listed as a reference for an extensive history of the 105th In Wikipedia. What follows are excerpts from the reported history.

Organization and early battles

The 105th Pennsylvania Infantry was founded by Amor McKnight, a lawyer, and resident of Brookville who became one of the state’s earliest responders to President Abraham Lincoln’s call for volunteers to defend Washington, D.C. following the fall of Fort Sumter to Confederate States Army troops in mid-April 1861.

After honorably completing his three months’ service as captain of Company I with the 8th Pennsylvania Infantry and honorably mustering out on July 29, 1861, McKnight was then authorized by the state in early August to raise a new regiment. Recruiting for the 105th Pennsylvania then began and was completed that same month. Nicknamed the “Wildcat Regiment” in recognition of the unit’s large membership from the Wildcat Congressional District in Jefferson, the 105th Pennsylvania was also staffed by a large contingent of men from Clarion County.

Ordered to support the defenses of Washington, the regiment was transported south that fall, and initially pitched its tents at Camp Kalorama on the Kalorama Heights in Georgetown, District of Columbia before it was reassigned to the 1st Brigade, 1st Division, III Corps and moved to Camp Jameson, which was located roughly a mile south of Alexandria, Virginia on the farm of Revolutionary War patriot George Mason.

Leaving camp on March 17, 1862, the regiment took part in the siege of Yorktown and the battles of Williamsburg and Fair Oaks. In the latter engagement, the troops fought like veterans, holding their position unsupported until nearly surrounded. Three companies were on special duty at the opening of the action and, being unable to reach the regiment in its exposed position, fought with the 57th Pennsylvania Infantry. After a month spent on picket duty, the 105th was again in action at Glendale and Malvern Hill, and, by the time it reached Harrison’s Landing, the ranks were so reduced by wounds and sickness that less than 100 men were fit for active duty.

While posted along the railroad between Manassas and Warrenton Junction, companies B, G and H were captured by the Confederates. The 1st and Hooker’s divisions were engaged at Bristoe Station on August 29. The following day, the entire army was in action at Second Bull Run, where once more the gallant work of the 105th resulted in significant losses. The regiment was specially complimented by Maj. Gen. Philip Kearny for its gallantry. September and October were spent at Washington. The command left the nation’s capital on October 28, and, after some scouting near Leesburg, arrived at Falmouth on November 24. The 105th’s next battle was at Fredericksburg, after which it spent the winter in camp near Brandy Station.

1863 and 1864 battles and campaigns

At the Battle of Chancellorsville in May 1863, the troops were warmly engaged, and many won the Kearny Medal of Honor (the Kearny Cross). The first two weeks of June were spent at Banks Ford, and then the troops started northward.

Pennsylvania Memorial at Gettysburg

At the Battle of Gettysburg, the regiment lost many men, and, after the return to Virginia, engagements followed at Auburn, Kelly’s Ford, and Locust Grove in the Mine Run campaign late in November. At the end of that campaign, the regiment returned to the camp at Brandy Station for the winter, and, on December 28, 1863, nearly the entire regiment re-enlisted.

The regiment fought at the battles of the Wilderness and Spotsylvania (Spotsylvania County, Va.) in May 1864, during which Capt. Alexander H. Mitchell, who had previously been awarded the Kearny Badge for his distinguished service at Chancellorsville, was wounded in action while capturing the enemy’s flag during a hand-to-hand encounter with the color-bearer of the 18th North Carolina Infantry, the second act of valor for which Mitchell would later be awarded the U.S. Medal of Honor.

The regiment then moved to Petersburg, Va., with the army, where it took part in the operations of the X Corps in August and the movements upon the Wilmington and Weldon Railroad in October and December. On September 5, the remainder of the 63rd was added to the regiment.

Plaque on Pennsylvania Memorial

The end of the war

On February 20, 1865, the 105th absorbed Company C of the 2nd United States Volunteer Sharpshooter Regiment, which was disbanded on that date, and in March 1865, about 300 new recruits were received. At Sailor’s Creek, the 105th was actively engaged, after which it returned to Alexandria. It participated in the Grand Review of the Armies at Washington and was mustered out in that city on July 11, 1865.

Out of a total enrollment of 2,040, the regiment lost 309 men by death from wounds or disease, and 199 soldiers were reported as missing.

Central Clarion Football Logo

