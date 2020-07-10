6th Annual Joe Slater Memorial Poker Run Set for July 24-26

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Sixth Annual Joe Slater Memorial Poker Run event will be held on July 24 through July 26 at the Venango County Coon & Fox Club in Franklin.

Former local resident Joe Slater was killed in a tragic motorcycle accident on July 20, 2014. Raised in Rocky Grove, Joe was known for his passion for riding his motorcycle and his love and protectiveness of his family and friends, especially his beloved grandchildren.

Following his death, his daughters, Ashleigh Morrow, Amber Slater, and Alyssa Slater and some of Joe’s friends organized a benefit in his honor. After receiving the generous help of the local community following Slater’s tragic death, his family wanted to do the same for other families in need.

Six years ago, they organized the first memorial poker run in Slater’s name and donated the proceeds to A.B.A.T.E’s Venango County Chapter, a motorcycle rights organization that brings attention to issues that affect riders.

They decided to make a change for the big fifth-year event in 2019 and donated the proceeds from the event to an organization called Dreaming of Three, which raises funds to donate to a number of different charities such as the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

This year’s event, scheduled for July 24 through July 26, will again benefit Dreaming of Three.

It will begin on Friday, July 24, when Dead Level will play from 8:00 p.m. to midnight. Friday’s admission is $20.00, and hot dogs, chips, and a beer wagon will be available.

The Poker Run – along with a Chinese Auction, a 50/50 raffle, biker games, a DJ, and a pig roast – will take place on Saturday, July 25. The poker run is $25.00 per rider plus $10.00 for a passenger. A gate pass for the event is $15.00. There will be games throughout the day. Poker run participants will meet at the old KMart in Franklin. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and kickstands go up at 10:00 a.m.

The event will wrap up with coffee and donuts on Sunday, July 26.

Each year the poker run event has raised between $1,500.00 and $3,000.00, and attendance has continued to grow.

