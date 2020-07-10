A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 2pm and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Showers likely before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

