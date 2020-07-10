The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!
Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Berry Bliss Cobbler
Friday, July 10, 2020 @ 12:07 AM
Wait until you try this Berry Bliss Cobbler!
Ingredients
3 cups fresh strawberries, halved
1-1/2 cups fresh raspberries
1-1/2 cups fresh blueberries
2/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided
3 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup cold butter, cubed
1 large egg, room temperature
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons 2% milk
Coarse sugar
Directions
-Preheat oven to 400°. Toss strawberries, raspberries and blueberries with 2/3 cup sugar and tapioca. Transfer to a greased 10-in. cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet; let stand 20 minutes.
-Meanwhile, whisk flour, 1 tablespoon sugar, baking powder and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In another bowl, whisk together egg and milk; stir into crumb mixture just until moistened. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto fruit. Sprinkle with coarse sugar.
-Bake, uncovered, until filling is bubbly and topping is golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Serve warm.
