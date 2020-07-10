Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Berry Bliss Cobbler

Wait until you try this Berry Bliss Cobbler!

Ingredients

3 cups fresh strawberries, halved

1-1/2 cups fresh raspberries



1-1/2 cups fresh blueberries2/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided3 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca1 cup all-purpose flour1 tablespoon sugar2 teaspoons baking powder1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 cup cold butter, cubed1 large egg, room temperature1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons 2% milkCoarse sugar

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Toss strawberries, raspberries and blueberries with 2/3 cup sugar and tapioca. Transfer to a greased 10-in. cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet; let stand 20 minutes.

-Meanwhile, whisk flour, 1 tablespoon sugar, baking powder and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In another bowl, whisk together egg and milk; stir into crumb mixture just until moistened. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto fruit. Sprinkle with coarse sugar.

-Bake, uncovered, until filling is bubbly and topping is golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Serve warm.

