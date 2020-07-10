The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!

 

Commissioner Heasley: COVID-19 Fire, Rescue, and EMS Federal Grant Now Available

Friday, July 10, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

IMG_2950CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Fire, Rescue, and EMS companies may be eligible for one-time federal grants in recognition of fundraising losses due to COVID-19, according to Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The Office of the State Fire Commissioner (0SFC) is offering funding via the COVID-19 Crisis Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program under Act 26 of 2020 which provides $50 million in federal funds for one-time grants to be used by eligible Fire, Rescue, and EMS companies to provide services during the pandemic.

These funds are to be used to supplement operational expenses incurred by the lack of opportunities for fundraising and the inability to create revenue due to compliance with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Eligible companies seeking a grant under the program must submit a completed online grant application registration to the OSFC at COVID-19 Fire, Rescue, and EMS Grant. Registration is now open and will remain open until Friday, August 7, at 4:00 p.m.

Before beginning an application within ESA, you will need to have a username and password registered within the Keystone login portal. You may register at https://keystonelogin.pa.gov/Account/Register.

To login to ESA, go to http://dced.pa.gov/singleapp.

For more information on the COVID-19 Fire, Rescue, and EMS Grant, visit https://www.osfc.pa.gov/GrantsandLoans/Pages/COVID-19-Fire-Rescue-EMS-Grant.aspx.


