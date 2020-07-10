Department of Health Releases Updated FAQs for Summer Recreation, Camps, and Pools

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Wolf Administration released updated frequently asked questions (FAQs) about summer recreation, camps and pools.

The original FAQs were announced on May 22 to cover summer camps and recreation.

The new FAQs modify those and also add information about pools.

“As we learned more about the importance of mask-wearing and listened to questions from providers and parents, we updated the FAQs so everyone involved in these summer programs understands how they may operate,” Governor Tom Wolf said. “We hope that this updated guidance helps everyone participating in summer child care and recreation programs and eliminates some of the stress and worry associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting our everyday lives.”

The guidance was updated to reflect the order of the Secretary of the Department of Health Requiring Universal Face Coverings. New sections appear in red text throughout the FAQs. There are also Universal Face Coverings Order FAQs that provide more information on the order.

Highlights of the revised Summer Recreation, Camps and Pools FAQs include:

Regarding youth sports: Coaches, athletes and spectators must wear face coverings unless they are outdoors and can consistently maintain social distancing of at least six feet. Athletes are not required to wear face coverings while actively engaged in workouts and competition that prevent the wearing of face coverings, but must wear face coverings when on the sidelines, in the dugout, etc. and anytime six feet of social distancing is not possible.

Regarding summer program operations: If a summer program does not have a publicly available website, alternatives must be used to communicate the health and safety plan to parents and caregivers, such as mailing the plan to all registrants or having written information available at drop off and pick up locations.

If a summer program does not have a publicly available website, alternatives must be used to communicate the health and safety plan to parents and caregivers, such as mailing the plan to all registrants or having written information available at drop off and pick up locations. Regarding face coverings for staff and participants in summer youth programs: All staff must wear face coverings during child care and summer program operations unless they fit one of the exceptions included in Section 3 of the Secretary of Health’s Universal Face Covering Order. Summer programs and staff should consult Department of Health guidance on homemade masks. The FAQs cover questions about prioritizing the times of wearing face coverings, particularly for younger children; proper face covering size and fit, and providing children with frequent reminders and education on the importance and proper wearing of cloth face coverings may help address these issues.

All staff must wear face coverings during child care and summer program operations unless they fit one of the exceptions included in Section 3 of the Secretary of Health’s Universal Face Covering Order. Summer programs and staff should consult Department of Health guidance on homemade masks. Regarding face coverings at pools: People should not wear cloth face coverings while engaged in activities that may cause the cloth face covering to become wet, like when swimming at the beach or pool. A wet cloth face covering may make it difficult to breathe. For activities like swimming, it is particularly important to maintain physical distance from others when in the water. People must wear face coverings while out of the water and maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from others who are not a part of their household.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.