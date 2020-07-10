Elizabeth Lyda Walter Clowney, passed away on July 8, 2020 at Water Run Landing in Clarion, PA.

Elizabeth was born in West Homestead, PA on October 3, 1928, the daughter of Elizabeth L. Clark and Albert J. Walter. She was married to Edward Gordon Clowney on April 30, 1946 when he returned from the Pacific after WW2.

While growing up in West Homestead, Elizabeth started visiting her father’s family land in Clarion County. She fell in love with the beauty of Fisher, PA which became her home for over 40 years before moving to Clarion in 2018.

Elizabeth was the first in her family to graduate from college, graduating from the University of Pittsburgh Suma Cum Laude in 1974. She continued her education attaining a Masters Degree in 1976 and was just a few credits from attaining a PHD.

Elizabeth taught reading at the Brookville School System for 20 years. Former students would often thank her even decades after retirement. She was active in supporting the community including Clarion Blood Bank, Salvation Army, Feed the Hungry, Red Hats, Clarion Senior Center, and Charitable Deeds.

Elizabeth was a member of Grace Lutheran Church for decades. She served on the Altar Guild and volunteered as a Care Coordinator.

Elizabeth enjoyed walks, taking trips, had a passion for reading, and loved getting her hands in the earth. She had a deep loyalty to her family and was a kind, caring and devoted wife. She and her husband recently celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, brother Albert Walter Jr., and a sister, Nellie Durney. She is survived by sisters Alberta Sabo and Margaret Doyle, husband Edward Clowney, daughter Rebecca Tracy, grandson David Mednlowitz, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Goble Funeral Home and Crematory in Clarion is handling arrangements. There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment is planned at the Fisher Methodist/ Presbyterian Cemetery in Fisher, PA.

In lieu of flowers please consider a charity of your choice or a memorial donation to the Grace Lutheran Church, 417 Madison Rd, Clarion, PA.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

