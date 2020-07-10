Hearing for Clarion Man Charged With Choking Woman, Smashing Her Glasses Continued

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Clarion man accused of choking a woman during an argument then smashing her glasses was continued on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate a hearing for 22-year-old Antonio Ramos Ruffner scheduled for July 7 was continued and is scheduled to resume at 9:00 a.m. on August 11.

Ruffner faces the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Toby Township in late May.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:45 p.m. on May 30, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to Southern Clarion County Ambulance Station in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Troopers then spoke to a know female victim who reported that she and Antonio Ruffner were in a verbal argument while traveling in the area of Monterey Road in Rimersburg, and the argument turned physical when Ruffner used his right hand to grab her throat, impeding her breathing, according to the complaint.

The troopers observed red marks on the victim’s neck, the complaint notes.

The victim told police she then got out of the vehicle and began walking away, but Ruffner continued following her in his vehicle. She reported Ruffner then stopped and got out of the vehicle and smashed her glasses. She then walked to the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Station and contacted state police.

Ruffner was located at a family member’s residence on Park Circle in Clarion Township and was taken into custody, the complaint states.

Ruffner was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 8:30 p.m. on May 30.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.