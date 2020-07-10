The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Keretta K. (Wagner) Bruner

Friday, July 10, 2020 @ 08:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Keretta K. (Wagner) Bruner, age 92 of Penn Hills, formerly of Oil City, passed away on July 7, 2020.

Beloved wife of Paul L. Bruner, Jr. for 72 years. Loving mother of Linda Bruner Pietrowicz and her husband, Daniel. Cherished grandmother of Billy Kimball and his wife, Nicole.

Preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Helen Louise (Gaynor) Wagner. Keretta was an accomplished artist, specializing in oil painting, acrylic painting, China painting, sculpting, and collages, and was proud to have won awards for her watercolor pieces. She was also a talented pianist and organist.

Family and friends will be received Sunday, July 12th from 2-4 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747).

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, July 13th at 1 p.m. at The Franklin Cemetery, 203 Rocky Grove Ave, Franklin, PA 16323. Pastor David Oester will officiate. (Everyone please meet at the cemetery)

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA. www.jobefuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.