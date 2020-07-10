Norma Grace Mealy, 87, of Leeper, PA, passed away on July 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born to parents Augustus Aloysius Gatesman and Clara Philomena Schmader on August 17, 1932, in Lucinda, Pennsylvania.

Norma graduated from St. Joseph’s School in 1950. She went on to serve as an Office Associate for Cooks Forest State Park Ranger Service, before becoming a loving, full-time homemaker to her husband, seven children, 14 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was know all over our little corner of the world for her enormous cookie trays, mile-high meringue, and cinnamon rolls as big as your face. She lived like she baked from the heart. Anyone that came to Norma’s door left with a delicious treat and knew she cared about them, whether you were delivering a package or stopping for a visit.

Norma proudly supported her husband in his service as a Farmington Township Supervisor for many years. She enjoyed our family life on our farm, cooking up a storm-and no-one ever left hungry. Norma enjoyed reading and could finish a title in an evening. She loved music, especially Opera, and she taught her self to play guitar as a young girl. Norma loved belonging to her card club for many years. Hosting and cooking fabulous meals for her friends brought her joy. She was warm, kind, loving, and devout in her faith. Norma served as Eucharistic Minister and taught religious education classes at St. Mary’s.

Norma always said her greatest accomplishment in life was her children. Julie McFarland, Greg Mealy- Susan, Jayne Dolter- Larry, Jenny Kline- Perry, Jackie Weaver- Doug, and Heidi Trumble– Rick. Her kids gave her favorite blessings, her 14 grandchildren. The grandkids cheerfully called her Pink Grandma- due to her signature color. Josh, Jared-Julie, Laramie-Greg, Matthew, Merridith, Michelle-Jayne, Chad, Brianna, Jessie-Jenny, Ashley, Ryan, Sean-Jackie, Colt, and Clay-Heidi. She loved each of us profoundly and created a wonderful home for us filled with laughter, love, and the ever-present smell of baked goods.

Norma is survived by Jack Gatesman-brother, Fred Gatesman-brother, Cathy Schmader-sister.

She was preceded in death by Augustus and Clara Gatesman-parents, Gale Mealy- Husband, Gaylord “Little Gale” C. Mealy -son Terry McFarland-son-in-law, Joan Peluso, Mary Lou Zepuhar, Betty Crowe-sisters, Bill Gatesman, Mark Gatesman, Dana Gatesman, and Kenny Gatesman- brothers.

