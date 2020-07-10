The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health Announces 11 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, Over 1,000 New Cases Statewide

Friday, July 10, 2020 @ 12:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 10, that there are 1,009 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 93,876 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 180 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 182 cases overnight. About 175 of the total cases reported today did not occur within the past 24 hours but are the result of an influx of private lab results.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 3 and July 9 is 128,821 with 4,793 positive test results.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 653 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 97 on ventilators and six on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 6,880 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 32 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 804,764 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 10, ​77% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/10/20 – 1,009
7/9/20 – 719
7/8/20 – 849
7/7/20 – 995
7/6/20 – 450
7/5/20 – 479
7/4/20 – 634

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 80 4 84 6
Butler 396 7 403 13
Clarion 49 11 60 2
Clearfield 82 3 85 0
Crawford 76 1 77 1
Elk 29 0 29 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 121 0 121 6
Jefferson 34 3 37 1
McKean 20 0 20 1
Mercer 161 1 162 6
Venango 35 -1* 34 0
Warren 7 2 9 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Venango County decreased from 35 on 7/09/20 to 34 on 7/10/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies: “The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 377 6038
Allegheny 4547 70657
Armstrong 84 2584
Beaver 809 7711
Bedford 92 1866
Berks 4663 21774
Blair 99 6854
Bradford 59 3909
Bucks 6030 42003
Butler 403 8217
Cambria 123 9963
Cameron 4 288
Carbon 296 4729
Centre 239 5337
Chester 3954 31155
Clarion 60 1120
Clearfield 85 2775
Clinton 95 1729
Columbia 417 3545
Crawford 77 3369
Cumberland 930 13251
Dauphin 2268 20468
Delaware 7495 42505
Elk 29 1316
Erie 704 12870
Fayette 178 5866
Forest 7 316
Franklin 993 9560
Fulton 19 575
Greene 61 1545
Huntingdon 256 1843
Indiana 121 3809
Jefferson 37 1374
Juniata 114 978
Lackawanna 1753 13375
Lancaster 4783 34996
Lawrence 159 3308
Lebanon 1419 9615
Lehigh 4391 27855
Luzerne 2992 22597
Lycoming 239 5276
McKean 20 2201
Mercer 162 5027
Mifflin 70 2892
Monroe 1462 11825
Montgomery 8790 66512
Montour 77 4767
Northampton 3527 26836
Northumberland 342 4223
Perry 90 1917
Philadelphia 22735 121625
Pike 504 3356
Potter 17 347
Schuylkill 769 9032
Snyder 72 1035
Somerset 73 4099
Sullivan 10 214
Susquehanna 192 2020
Tioga 27 1290
Union 97 2871
Venango 34 1584
Warren 9 804
Washington 410 10104
Wayne 141 2765
Westmoreland 952 21424
Wyoming 42 1275
York 1791 25798

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;
  • 37% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and
  • 26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 27 percent of cases so far in July;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 16 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to over 16 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to over 13 percent of cases so far in July; and
  • NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in July.
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,164 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,428 cases among employees, for a total of 21,592 at 737 distinct facilities in 55 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,699 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 7,032 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


