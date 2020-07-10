The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!
Pa. Dept. of Health Announces 11 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, Over 1,000 New Cases Statewide
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 10, that there are 1,009 additional positive cases of COVID-19.
A total of 93,876 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.
The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 180 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 182 cases overnight. About 175 of the total cases reported today did not occur within the past 24 hours but are the result of an influx of private lab results.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 3 and July 9 is 128,821 with 4,793 positive test results.
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 653 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 97 on ventilators and six on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).
There are 6,880 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 32 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.
There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.
There are 804,764 patients who have tested negative to date.
The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 10, 77% of the patients have recovered.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days
7/10/20 – 1,009
7/9/20 – 719
7/8/20 – 849
7/7/20 – 995
7/6/20 – 450
7/5/20 – 479
7/4/20 – 634
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|80
|4
|84
|6
|Butler
|396
|7
|403
|13
|Clarion
|49
|11
|60
|2
|Clearfield
|82
|3
|85
|0
|Crawford
|76
|1
|77
|1
|Elk
|29
|0
|29
|0
|Forest
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Indiana
|121
|0
|121
|6
|Jefferson
|34
|3
|37
|1
|McKean
|20
|0
|20
|1
|Mercer
|161
|1
|162
|6
|Venango
|35
|-1*
|34
|0
|Warren
|7
|2
|9
|1
*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Venango County decreased from 35 on 7/09/20 to 34 on 7/10/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies: “The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|377
|6038
|Allegheny
|4547
|70657
|Armstrong
|84
|2584
|Beaver
|809
|7711
|Bedford
|92
|1866
|Berks
|4663
|21774
|Blair
|99
|6854
|Bradford
|59
|3909
|Bucks
|6030
|42003
|Butler
|403
|8217
|Cambria
|123
|9963
|Cameron
|4
|288
|Carbon
|296
|4729
|Centre
|239
|5337
|Chester
|3954
|31155
|Clarion
|60
|1120
|Clearfield
|85
|2775
|Clinton
|95
|1729
|Columbia
|417
|3545
|Crawford
|77
|3369
|Cumberland
|930
|13251
|Dauphin
|2268
|20468
|Delaware
|7495
|42505
|Elk
|29
|1316
|Erie
|704
|12870
|Fayette
|178
|5866
|Forest
|7
|316
|Franklin
|993
|9560
|Fulton
|19
|575
|Greene
|61
|1545
|Huntingdon
|256
|1843
|Indiana
|121
|3809
|Jefferson
|37
|1374
|Juniata
|114
|978
|Lackawanna
|1753
|13375
|Lancaster
|4783
|34996
|Lawrence
|159
|3308
|Lebanon
|1419
|9615
|Lehigh
|4391
|27855
|Luzerne
|2992
|22597
|Lycoming
|239
|5276
|McKean
|20
|2201
|Mercer
|162
|5027
|Mifflin
|70
|2892
|Monroe
|1462
|11825
|Montgomery
|8790
|66512
|Montour
|77
|4767
|Northampton
|3527
|26836
|Northumberland
|342
|4223
|Perry
|90
|1917
|Philadelphia
|22735
|121625
|Pike
|504
|3356
|Potter
|17
|347
|Schuylkill
|769
|9032
|Snyder
|72
|1035
|Somerset
|73
|4099
|Sullivan
|10
|214
|Susquehanna
|192
|2020
|Tioga
|27
|1290
|Union
|97
|2871
|Venango
|34
|1584
|Warren
|9
|804
|Washington
|410
|10104
|Wayne
|141
|2765
|Westmoreland
|952
|21424
|Wyoming
|42
|1275
|York
|1791
|25798
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
- 1% are ages 5-12;
- Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;
- Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;
- 37% are ages 25-49;
- Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and
- 26% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 27 percent of cases so far in July;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 16 percent of cases so far in July;
- NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to over 16 percent of cases so far in July;
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to over 13 percent of cases so far in July; and
- NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in July.
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,164 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,428 cases among employees, for a total of 21,592 at 737 distinct facilities in 55 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,699 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 7,032 of our total cases are in health care workers.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.