Pa. Dept. of Health Announces 11 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, Over 1,000 New Cases Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 10, that there are 1,009 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 93,876 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 180 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 182 cases overnight. About 175 of the total cases reported today did not occur within the past 24 hours but are the result of an influx of private lab results.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 3 and July 9 is 128,821 with 4,793 positive test results.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 653 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 97 on ventilators and six on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 6,880 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 32 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 804,764 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 10, ​77% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/10/20 – 1,009

7/9/20 – 719

7/8/20 – 849

7/7/20 – 995

7/6/20 – 450

7/5/20 – 479

7/4/20 – 634

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 80 4 84 6 Butler 396 7 403 13 Clarion 49 11 60 2 Clearfield 82 3 85 0 Crawford 76 1 77 1 Elk 29 0 29 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 121 0 121 6 Jefferson 34 3 37 1 McKean 20 0 20 1 Mercer 161 1 162 6 Venango 35 -1* 34 0 Warren 7 2 9 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Venango County decreased from 35 on 7/09/20 to 34 on 7/10/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies: “The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date