Sawmill Center Annual Wood Carving Festival Kicks Off Tomorrow

Friday, July 10, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

37379677_1871266049599750_3779092937216884736_oCOOKSBURG, Pa. – The Sawmill Center for the Arts annual Wood Carving Show and Competition kicks off tomorrow.

The event will be held from from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12.

The festival features carefully hand-carved creations from artist all over the U.S. A $1.00 admission fee allows the public to view these amazing sculptures, which will be judged prior to the show.

These impressive works of art are displayed throughout the weekend and many are available for purchase.

Carving competitions, exhibitions, demonstrations, classes, and vendors round out the event.

Any carver interested in entering his or her work into the Wood Carving Show may do so for $5.00 per piece.

For more information about this event or any of the events at the Sawmill Center, please call 814-927-6655, or visit www.sawmill.org.

The Sawmill Center for the Arts is a non-profit organization dedicated to instructing, preserving, and honoring the arts.

Located at 140 Theatre Lane in Cook Forest State Park, the center offers art classes, live theatre performances, and a bountiful craft market, full of one-of-a-kind handcrafted items.


