Say What?!: 15th Century Chinese Encyclopedia Volumes Sell for $9 Million

PARIS, France – A pair of volumes from a 15th century Chinese encyclopedia sold for more than 1,000 times their estimated price when they fetched a high bid of more than $9 million.

Paris-based auction house Beaussant Lefevre said the volumes from the Yongle Dadian, the encyclopedia commissioned by Yongle Emperor, the third ruler of the Ming Dynasty, sold for more than $9 million in a Tuesday auction.

