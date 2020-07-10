The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!
SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Assembly
1st shift- Oil City- $11/hr.
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel toed footwear
- Must be reliable
- Must have prior use of power tools
- Clean, safe and employee friendly environment
Call 814-437-2148 or resumes to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com
3rd shift Production Labor Position
Titusville $10/hr.
Temp-Perm for qualified candidate
- Wage increases at 6 months
- 30 minute paid lunch
- Must be able to lift up to 60 lbs.
- Must be able to stand for 8 hour shift
- Must pass pre-employment screening
For more information, call 814-437-2148 or email tiffany@allseasonstemps.com.
Part Time Parts Delivery Person
M-F 8:30 a.m. to Noon/$12-$14/hr.
- Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening and have a valid PA Driver’s License
- Organize and prepare the van so parts are categorized properly per invoice/customer
- Must be detail oriented and able to work individually or as a team member.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 or email tiffany@allseasonstemps.com.
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
