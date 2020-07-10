The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!
SPONSORED: IRS Extends RMD Rollover Relief Under Cares Act
CLARION, Pa. – RMDs taken in 2020 can now be rolled back into a retirement plan by August 31, 2020.
When the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law on March 27, 2020, it permitted some taxpayers to skip their Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) for 2020. However, many investors who wanted to get ahead of their annual RMD requirements either had already taken their annual RMD early, or scheduled it to be taken evenly throughout the year, resulting in a portion distributed before the signing of the CARES Act.
If you were one of these individuals, and you’d like to roll back an RMD taken in 2020 in order to reduce your tax liability for the year, you now have that option.
The IRS published Notice 2020-51 offers relief for any RMDs taken in 2020 from IRAs and employer plans (except defined benefit plans). This relief specifically allows RMDs to be rolled back into an IRA or an accepting employer plan by August 31, 2020.
If any of the situations below describe your RMD, you may replace it as a rollover by August 31, 2020:
1. A single 2020 RMD taken at any time in 2020
2. A first-time 2019 RMD deferred to 2020, taken between January 1 and April 1, 2020
– Note that 2019 RMDs taken in calendar year 2019 cannot be rolled back
3. If you have taken multiple RMDs (i.e. monthly) in 2020
– The aggregate total of those distributions (up to the RMD amount) may be rolled back
4. If you have taken a 2020 RMD from an Inherited IRA
– A rollover certification form will not be required to replace RMDs from inherited IRAs.
If you wish to roll back some or all of an RMD you took in 2020, please contact your personal Financial Advisor to learn more.
This article is provided by the Clarion Branch of Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC. With over 100 years of combined experience, the Clarion Branch of Janney Montgomery Scott has dedicated their careers to guiding investors through some of life’s most challenging financial situations. They have helped many clients accumulate, protect, and enjoy their financial success through consultation, education and a commitment to offering the highest quality of service and advice. The Clarion Branch may be reached at 814-223-9990.
All information relating to the Coronavirus COVID-19, or the CARES Act, is based on the most current information we have as of the date of publication, June 29, 2020. As such, the positions stated herein do not constitute legal, tax, or accounting advice. This piece does not address the question of what individuals personally should or should not do in response to the Coronavirus COVID-19 or the CARES Act. Depending on when you’re reading this content, there may be more current information available. Please contact your Financial Advisor to discuss your specific situation. This is being presented for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There are risks associated with investing in securities such as loss of original capital or a decrease in the value of your investment. No content herein should be taken as individualized investment advice. Opinions expressed in this document do not take into account any individual investment objectives, financial situations, tax considerations, or needs of individual investors. The information described herein is taken from sources which we believe to be reliable, but the accuracy and completeness of such information is not guaranteed. Employees of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC or its affiliates may, at times, release written or oral commentary, technical analysis or trading strategies that differ from the opinions expressed within.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.