State Police Adds Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement Stats to COVID-19 Portal

Friday, July 10, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

pspre87426HARRISBURG, Pa. – Officers from the Pennsylvania State (PSP) Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement visited hundreds of licensed liquor establishments throughout the commonwealth during the Independence Day Holiday weekend to ensure licensees were in compliance with COVID-19 mitigation requirements, as well as other areas of the liquor code.

In June, the Wolf Administration issued updated guidance that mandates establishments in the restaurant and food service industries to require all customers to wear masks when entering, exiting, or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant. Employees are required to wear masks at all times as noted in the worker safety order. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has also issued guidance to licensed liquor establishments choosing to resume on-premises service of alcohol that incorporated and reinforced the governor’s mandates.

A licensee that fails to comply with requirements mandating the wearing of masks, providing at least six feet between parties at tables, and ensuring that maximum occupancy limits are observed risks administrative citation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Administrative citations, which are civil in nature, may be assessed for each violation. Penalties include a fine of up to $1,000 and possible suspension and/or revocation of the liquor license. A notice of violation precedes an administrative citation and provides the licensee ample time to prepare a defense or make the necessary remedy.

Statistics will be updated weekly in the COVID-19 portal of psp.pa.gov.

Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the BLCE at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form.


