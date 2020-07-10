The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!

 

State Police Calls: Theft by Deception, DUI, Harassment

Friday, July 10, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft by Deception in Jenks Township

Around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a fraud incident on State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say a known 66-year-old male victim from North Apollo reported he bought coins on the internet, and the coins were then confirmed to be fake.

DUI in Green Township

Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, Marienville-based State Police observed a 2006 Honda Accord pulled off of the roadway on German Hill Road and Sunnyside Drive, in Green Township, Forest County.

Police say upon further investigation, it was found that the driver, identified as a 54-year-old Wexford man, was under the influence. He was then transported to the Titusville Area Hospital for a legal blood draw before being released.

The name of the driver was not released.

Harassment in Tionesta Borough

Marienville-based State Police say on Tuesday, July 7, a known 43-year-old female victim of Vine Street, in Tionesta Borough, Forest County, received a harassing letter in the mail from a known female suspect, of Tionesta.

The name of the suspect was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.


