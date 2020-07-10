Teen Charged With Providing False Information to Police Waives Hearing

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A 19-year-old man waived his hearing on Tuesday on charges for reportedly providing Clarion Borough Police with false information after being caught drinking underage.

According to court documents, the following charges against 19-year-old Hayden Matthew Funck, of Annville, Pa., were waived for court on July 7:

– False Report – Falsely Incriminate Another, Misdemeanor 2

– False Identification To Law Enforcement Officer, Misdemeanor 3



– Purch Etc Alcohol Beverage By A Minor, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Borough in late April.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:12 a.m. on April 26, Officer Maxwell, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, was searching for persons of interest along Frampton Street from a break-in reported earlier in the night when he made contact with a man and a woman that fit the description of individuals seen fleeing from the area of the break-in.

The complaint notes the man appeared to be young, under 21 years of age, and was showing “significant signs of alcohol intoxication,” including having glassy, bloodshot eyes, being unsteady on his feet, having slow motor skills, and slow slurred speech, and having an odor of an alcoholic drink on his breath.

Officer Maxwell then advised the man that in addition to being a person of interest in a break-in investigation, he was also being investigated for underage drinking, and asked him to provide his identification. The man reportedly stated he didn’t have his ID on him, and provided a name and date of birth. The complaint notes the date of birth put him under the age of 21. He also allegedly reported he had an out of state driver’s license, according to the complaint.

When Officer Maxwell ran a record check, he discovered that no out of state record existed, but a Pennsylvania record did exist for the name and date of birth given.

When asked why he said he had an out of state license, the man said his parents had split up, and that one lived out of state and one lived in Pennsylvania. He also related he did not know anything about a break-in. He reported he had been in the area, and did run from the area, but only because he saw police, according to the complaint.

Officer Maxwell then advised the man he would be filing a citation for underage drinking. The man was patted down and no wallet or ID was located. He was also offered medical care, but refused, the complaint states.

A few days later, Officer Maxwell was contacted by several individuals who advised that the man had provided false identification and had implicated another man from his hometown, the complaint indicates.

Officer Maxwell was then able to determine the man was actually Hayden Funck.

The complaint notes a JNET records check on Funck provided a photo that Officer Maxwell was able to identify as the man stopped in Clarion Borough.

The charges were filed against Funck through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on May 8.

