Woman Who Used Co-Workers’ Credit Cards for Personal Purchases Due in Court Next Week

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing a hearing next week on criminal charges for allegedly taking two of her coworkers’ credit card numbers and making a total of over $1,500 in purchases for herself.

Court documents indicate 22-year-old Molly Kaye Lewis, of Brookville, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14.

She faces the following charges:

– Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Auth Use, Felony 3 (two counts)



– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

She is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from a report of the unauthorized use of two victims’ credit and debit cards.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on April 14, a known victim arrived at the Clarion-based State Police barracks to report a theft that had allegedly occurred at a facility in Monroe Township, specifically at the reception desk at the main entrance of the building.

The victim reported the incident occurred between January 27 and March 9 when the victim and a second victim would leave their debit or credit cards at the reception desk and Molly Kay Lewis, who worked at the reception desk, would write down the victims’ card numbers and use them to purchase items online.

The complaint notes the victim had bank information that showed that Lewis was the one who purchased the items and had them shipped to her residence, and said the second victim also had her card information taken, as well.

Trooper Graham then contacted the second victim and asked her to bring the related bank information to the Clarion-based State Police. The second victim reported she had three debit cards and two credit cards used.

According to the complaint, the purchases made on the first victim’s account were from Burlington for $54.95, from JC Penney for $250.18, from eBay for $79.48, and from Walmart for $58.32, totaling $442.93 in purchases made between March 4 and March 9.

The complaint states the purchases made on the second victim’s accounts were from Paul Mitchell for $113.01, from Walmart.com for $130.10, from Dominos for $30.40, from Pizza Hut for $30.62, from Amazon for $15.20, from an unknown company for $154.47, from FXC*Fragrancex.com for $295.98, from fragrance.net.cominc for $282.67, and from fast food for $13.65, totaling $1,066.10 in purchases made between January 27 and March 5.

Lewis was then interviewed on April 14.

According to the complaint, Lewis initially stated she did know anything about the cards being taken. When she was confronted with information that the items were purchased with her name attached, and were shipped to her house, Lewis said she received the items and used them, but did not know where all of the items are.

The complaint states when asked how she had received the card numbers, Lewis admitted they were left on the desk and were “too easy to get” and admitted she took the numbers and purchased the items.

Lewis was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:13 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29.

