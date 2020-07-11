Jefferson County Man Faces Charges for Offering Juvenile Marijuana in Exchange for Nude Photos

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Jefferson County man who allegedly offered to give a juvenile marijuana in exchange for nude photographs.

Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney-based State Police on June 30 filed the following charges against 40-year-old Floyd Allen Young Jr., of Punxsutawney:

– Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act – Knowingly or Permitting Child, Felony 2

– Contact/Communicate With Minor-Sexual Abuse, Felony 3



– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3– Transmission of Sexually Explicit Images by Minor Transmits, Distribute etc Electronic Communication, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Marvin Street in Bell Township, Jefferson County, around 11:19 p.m. on August 10, 2019, for a report of issues between neighbors.

During the course of the investigation, a known juvenile victim alleged that Floyd Allen Young Jr. sent her inappropriate messages via Facebook messenger.

Young attempted to have the juvenile victim send him nude photographs in exchange for marijuana, the complaint states.

Police then spoke with Young and questioned him regarding the allegations.

According to the complaint, Young initially denied having said anything inappropriate, but after being confronted with the content of the messages, he stated, “I think I messed up, didn’t I?”

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on August 18, with Judge Mizerock presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.