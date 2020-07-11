A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. High near 78. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers between 11am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

