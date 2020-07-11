The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!

 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Pay Day Bars

Saturday, July 11, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG_5835 (1)Give this yummy recipe by Agnes Bauer a try!

Ingredients

Cake:
1 yellow cake mix

2/3 cup oleo
1 egg

Topping:
2/3 cup white Karo
1/4 cup oleo
1 (12 oz.) pkg. peanut butter chips
2 tsp. vanilla

Directions

-Mix together the “Cake” ingredients and spread in 10×15 inch greased pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Take out and layer with a 10 1/2 ounce bag of mini marshmallows. Bake 5 to 7 minutes longer. Cool completely.
-Melt together the topping ingredients. Pour over the marshmallow layer.
-Finish by sprinkling 1 cup of salted peanuts over everything. Push in gently.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day?!? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing! Make your recipe famous today and all your troubles will go away!


