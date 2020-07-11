Dexter Dykins & Shelbie Bellotti Tied the Knot on July 7

Dexter T. Dykins and Shelbie L. Bellotti were married on July 7th, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at District Court 28-3-03 with Justice of the peace; Matthew T. Kirtland officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Jamie S. Davis of Shippenville, Pa., and the late Gregory C. Bellotti. The groom is son to Christine Miller of Franklin, Pa., and son of Ernest T. Dykins of Kennerdell, Pa.

Together, the bride and groom share, from previous marriages, four children: Kaine, Lorelai, Jensen, and Khloe.

The couple resides happily in Kennerdell.

