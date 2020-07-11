Man Accused of Cashing Nearly $4K in Counterfeit Checks from Sligo Borough Account Due in Court on Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 32-year-old man is facing a hearing on Tuesday on charges for reportedly cashing two counterfeit Sligo Borough checks amounting to $3,816.14.

Court documents indicate 32-year-old Robert Allen Pittman, of Pittsburgh, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, on the following charge:

– Forgery – Unauthorized Act In Writing, Felony 2

He is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred last year.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion received a report from a representative of Sligo Borough around 10:09 a.m. on August 30, 2019, that two Sligo Borough checks, with numbers that had not yet been used, were cashed at two different banks.

Through an investigation, it was discovered that the checks, amounting to a total of $3,816.14, were made out to Robert Allen Pittman, and Pittman endorsed both of the checks with a signature, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes a representative of Sligo Borough confirmed that Pittman was not authorized to cash these checks.

On April 15, 2020, Trooper Sikorski, of the Pittsburgh-based State Police, conducted an interview with Pittman.

According to the complaint, Pittman reportedly admitted to cashing two counterfeit Sligo Borough checks.

The charge was filed against Pittman through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on June 15.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.