Senior Spotlight: Union’s Mckenzie Bowser to Pursue Psychology Degree at IUP

With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Mckenzie Bowser.

Name: Mckenzie Bowser

Name of school: Union School District

Hometown: Rimersburg, Pa.



Jennifer and Kenneth Bowser

Tell us about yourself: I was a part of many clubs in school including prom committee, art club, travel club, and upward bound. I also enjoyed cheerleading throughout school. I am excited to attend IUP next year to pursue a degree in psychology.

School activities and sports: Football, basketball, and competitive cheerleading, upward bound, art club, travel club, and prom committee.

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Ballas

Favorite subject: Forensics

Favorite memories from school: Getting to be a part of starting Union’s competitive cheer program.

Future plans: Attend IUP for Psychology and obtain a career as a forensic psychologist

Advice for future students: Always do the best throughout school, in the end it will all pay off.

Favorite bands: Panic! at the Disco

Favorite movies: The Other Guys and Instant Family

Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? Will Farrell

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Chili

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? No, milk is added to a solid food and doesn’t combine as soup does.

Toilet paper, over or under? Under

Thank you’s: A thank you to Mrs. Ballas and Mrs. Claypoole for helping me throughout high school with everything and to my cheerleading coach, Melinda Hoffman, for always being there and making our program better at Union! Lastly, a thank you to my family for all of the support.

