Wolf Administration Awards Nearly $19 Million for Homelessness Assistance and Prevention

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Gov. Tom Wolf announced nearly $19 million in funding awards to assist in mitigating the impacts of the coronavirus on homeless families and individuals and to prevent future homelessness across the commonwealth.

The Wolf Administration, through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is awarding the first of two allocations of Emergency Solutions Grant CARES Act (ESG-CV) funding provided through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act supplemental appropriation.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected housing opportunities, safety, and reliability for thousands of Pennsylvanians. As we begin to recover our economy, we must also ensure that our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians and those at greatest risk of losing their homes and housing stability are able to recover as well,” Gov. Wolf said. “Our homeless providers and partners are working tirelessly in their communities to end and prevent homelessness, and these distributions will drive direct support and assistance to counties in need across the state.”

The CARES Act provided for two allocations of homeless assistance funds to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus among individuals and families who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance and to support additional homeless assistance and homelessness prevention activities to mitigate the impacts created by coronavirus. Sixty-three percent of funds awarded are targeted to address homelessness prevention, 22 percent to rapidly house those who are homeless and 8.4 percent to provide emergency shelter services and street outreach. The balance of funds awarded address data collection and administration needs.

A total of $18,973,829 in ESG-CV funding was approved for the following recipients representing awards in 52 counties:

Adams County Commissioners – $340,732

Armstrong County Commissioners – $457,515

Beaver County Commissioners – $49,820

Berks County Commissioners – $300,000

Blair County Community Action Program* – $1,385,373

Bucks County Commissioners – $996,400

Butler County Commissioners – $1,546,519

Center for Community Action* – $312,700

Central Susquehanna Opportunities* – $566,424

Centre County Commissioners – $341,549

Chester County Department of Community Development – $498,200

Clinton County Housing Coalition* – $192,565

Community Action Partnership of Cambria County* – $318,678

Cumberland County Commissioners* – $79,500

Dauphin County Commissioners – $628,633

Domestic Violence Services of SWPA* – $403,711

Franklin County Commissioners – $480,526

Indiana County Commissioners – $99,640

Lawrence County Social Services* – $3,355,362

Lehigh County Commissioners – $305,004

McKean County Commissioners – $150,148

Mercer County Commissioners – $351,477

Monroe County Commissioners* – $381,761

Montgomery County Commissioners – $498,200

Philadelphia Office of Homeless Services – $4,176,301

Schuylkill County Commissioners – $448,335

Union-Snyder Community Action Agency* – $131,440

Wayne County Commissioners – $177,316

*Asterisks note a regional grant.

Blair County Community Action Program will distribute funding to Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties.

Center for Community Action will distribute funding to Bedford, Fulton, Huntington, Mifflin, and Juniata counties.

Central Susquehanna Opportunities will distribute funding to Columbia, Montour, and Northumberland counties.

Clinton County Housing Coalition will distribute funding to Clinton, Lycoming, and Tioga counties.

Community Action Partnership of Cambria County will distribute funding to Cambria and Somerset counties.

Cumberland County Commissioners will distribute funding to Cumberland and Perry counties.

Domestic Violence Services of SWPA will distribute funding to Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties.

Lawrence County Social Services will distribute funding to Beaver, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clarion, Elk, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Potter, Venango, and Warren counties.

Monroe County Commissioners will distribute funding to Monroe and Pike counties.

Union-Snyder Community Action Agency will distribute funding to Union and Snyder counties.

Applications were accepted from general-purpose units of local government, including cities, boroughs, townships, towns, counties, home rule municipalities, and communities that desire to apply “on behalf of” other municipalities. Local governments may apply “on behalf of” nonprofit organizations. Non-profit organizations can apply only for a regional project as long as it demonstrates a regional need and would serve multiple counties.

To learn more about the ESG-CV funding, click here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.