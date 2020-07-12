The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Ben Kundick Sr.
Ben Kundick Sr. served our country in the United States Navy.
Name: Benjamin Angelo Kundick, Sr.
Born: December 31, 1931
Died: January 13, 2020
Hometown: New Bethlehem, Pa.
Branch: United States Navy
Ben Kundick Sr. was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving our country during the Korean War.
Ben also served the community as the Redbank Valley wrestling coach for 23 years.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #354, the VFW in New Bethlehem, as well as many other community-based organizations.
Following a mass of Christian Burial, he was laid to rest in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem.
Click here to view a full obituary.
