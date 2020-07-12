A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.