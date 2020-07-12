Angela “Angie” Nesto

Angela “Angie” Nestos, 83, former Director of Nursing for all of UPMC’s Operating Rooms; resident of Whitehall, Allegheny County, and well-known former Franklin resident, died peacefully at 8:29 AM Friday, July 10, 2020 in Cumberland Crossing Manor near Pittsburgh; following a period of declining health.

She was born July 12, 1936 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late George and Mary Cooklis Nestos.

Angie was a 1954 graduate of Franklin High School.

Following high school, she attended and graduated from The Presbyterian “Presby” Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh.

Ms. Nestos began her career at Presby in 1957 as a newly graduated nurse in the operating room. In 1960, she was named Head Nurse of Presby’s OR; in 1962, she became Nursing Supervisor of all of Presby’s operating rooms; and in 1966, she was named Director of Nursing for all of Presby’s operating rooms. After Presby, Montefiore, and Eye & Ear Hospitals merged, she became Director of Nursing for all of UPMC Hospital’s merged operating rooms as well. Angie is remembered fondly by her colleagues for her hard work ethic, her sense of humor, and dedication to her job, but most importantly, for the expert care and well being of her patients. She would always say she never wanted to work anywhere else in nursing but in the OR. “I loved the OR as a student nurse”, she often said, adding that “the work was demanding, and exhausting, yet always very rewarding”.

She was also given the duties of Nursing Director of The Gamma Knife and Urology/Cystoscopy departments for all of UPMC. Angie had said the introduction of The Gamma Knife at UPMC – the first hospital in the nation to use this device – also was one of her most memorable experiences in nursing. She travelled to Sweden for Gamma Knife training. The experiences she had were both enjoyable, as well as being professionally rewarding. Ms. Nestos also took great pride in helping to guide UPMC’s operating rooms through such major changes as the beginning of UPMC’s transplantation program in the early 1980’s.

Throughout her career, Ms. Nestos had extensively lectured, was a longtime nursing consultant, and was the author of numerous published papers printed in medical journals, as well as in contemporary nursing teaching texts on the subjects of OR Nursing, and OR Management. Her manuscripts included articles on “How to set up a medical transplantation program within the operating room”. In 1978, Angie won The Presby Hall of Fame Award for outstanding service, and in 1983, she received The Presby School of Nursing Outstanding Alumni Award. Ms. Nestos is also listed in Who’s Who in the East, and in Who’s Who of American Women. One of her most unusual honors though, came in the early 1990’s, when the members of her staff nominated her for UPMC’s Priority Management’s Messiest Desk Award, which she went on to win, hands down!

Angie also looked forward to her downtime as well. She loved to golf, was an avid reader, enjoyed extensively travelling around the world; as well as the time she was able to spend at her Boynton Beach, FL home.

Growing up, and in later years while in Franklin, she was a faithful member of St. John Episcopal Church.

The prominent leaders of UPMC were quoted at her retirement as saying: “Angie has guided and directed all of us at some time or another in each of our professional careers. She has worked with doctors, nurses, and administrators alike, to bring about many present day changes to UPMC and Presby, all for the betterment of its patient care. As a mentor, she taught us all how to manage our time and tasks more efficiently within a healthcare setting; and as a human being she showed us all how to love unconditionally, and how to truly value our patients as well as ourselves”.

Angie is survived by her brother, Jerry Nestos and his wife Ellen of Coral Springs, FL.; as well as many extended family members and cherished friends.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to St. John Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA 16323; or to the charity of one’s choice.

Private burial will be in Franklin Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

