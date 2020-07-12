Betty J. Wallace, 95, of Franklin, went home to her Lord and Savior on July 9, 2020. She died peacefully at The Caring Place in Franklin, PA, where she had lived for the last year.

Mrs. Wallace was born on September 7, 1924, the daughter of the late Viola Gealy Bevington and William Bevington. On December 23, 1946, she married Robert Wallace and they enjoyed 57 years of marriage before he passed away in 2004.

After graduating from Franklin High School in 1943 and marrying her husband, Betty served faithfully as a pastor’s wife in various churches in Pennsylvania, California, New Jersey, and New York. Additionally, Rev. and Mrs. Wallace traveled in evangelism, preaching, and singing across the United States and in approximately 50 countries. They recorded three albums and were well known as song evangelists. They were a part of a Christian radio program where Betty sang as a member of The Melody Messengers. Betty also spent time traveling to China, Russia, Israel, and Mexico for mission work. She lived out Jesus’ call in Mark 16:15 to “go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.”

Strong in her faith, Betty was a long time member of Titusville Free Methodist Church and started a new church in Titusville and hosted tour groups to The Holy Land and Hawaii through the World Mission Alliance in West Branson, Missouri.

Betty enjoyed singing, being with family and friends, traveling, doing puzzles and crosswords, and playing dominoes. She had a zest for life, a great sense of humor, and lived each day joyfully. She intentionally made each day a great day.

Left to cherish the memories are her two sisters, Joan Beers of Holly, MI and Billie Lee Ritchey of Franklin, PA, and Betty deeply loved her sisters, brothers-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, William Beers, Jr. and Wayne. Ritchey.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323 from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral services for Betty will be held privately with Rev. Jonathan Bell, Pastor of Franklin Wesleyan Methodist Church, officiating.

Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband in Graham Cemetery.

A live stream of Betty’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 11 am on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and the family requests those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the live stream.

Memorial contributions can be made in Betty’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to a Christian charity of one’s choice.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

