Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Onion Soup

The whole family will love this rich and creamy soup!

Ingredients

1 lb. sliced yellow onions (about 3 medium)

2 Tbsp. butter or margarine



4 c. chicken brothDash of pepperDash of dried thyme2 c. milk, divided1/3 c. flourSalt and pepper to taste

Directions

In a three quart saucepan, saute onions in butter. Add broth, pepper, thyme, and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Add 1 2/3 cups of milk. Stir flour into remaining milk until smooth; add to soup. Bring to boil and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened.

