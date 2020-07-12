The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Onion Soup

Sunday, July 12, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The whole family will love this rich and creamy soup!

Ingredients

1 lb. sliced yellow onions (about 3 medium)
2 Tbsp. butter or margarine

4 c. chicken broth
Dash of pepper
Dash of dried thyme
2 c. milk, divided
1/3 c. flour
Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

In a three quart saucepan, saute onions in butter. Add broth, pepper, thyme, and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Add 1 2/3 cups of milk. Stir flour into remaining milk until smooth; add to soup. Bring to boil and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day?!? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing! Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.