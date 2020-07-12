Marie (Park) Cochran, 98, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA.

On February 6, 1922, Marie was born to the late Humbert E. Sr., and Anna Rebecca (Brocious) Park in Brookville, PA.

She attended Crate School in Rose Twp., where she enjoyed learning music and poems from her teacher Mrs. Harry Shick Sr.

Marie married Arthur Eugene Cochran on June 17, 1944, in Brookville PA; he preceded her in passing on February 26,1988.

She worked at Brookville Glove Factory and Sylvania Manufacturing, however, her most important role was being a housewife and mother.

Marie was baptized on June 17, 1949, at Brookville Water Works Dam by Reverend Earl H. Thomas. She was a devoted Christian and always prayed for others.

She loved oil painting and was well known for reciting famous poems she learned as a child in school. She was an excellent cook and very hardworking.

Marie is survived by two children: Elaine (Ronald) Mahan and Dennis (Crystal) Cochran; five grandchildren: Trevor (Carie) Mahan, Jerimy (Khristen) Cochran, Brennan (Kayla) Mahan, Cortney (Cameron) McQuown, and Christopher Cochran; six great grandchildren: Ashlee Cochran; Nora Mahan, Aron Mahan, Claren McQuown, Cale McQuown, and Dillon Mahan; and one brother: Allan E. Park.

In addition to her husband and parents, Marie is preceded in passing by one brother: Humbert Park Jr.; two sisters: Aldine Park Snyder and Maxine Park; and two best friends: Sara Cochran and June Reed.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 4pm to 6pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, also at the funeral home beginning at 11:00am and officiated by Reverend Chuck Jack.

Interment will take place at the St. John’s Cemetery (Windy Hill), Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-849-7375, leaving their name and address with the answering service. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button on www.mckinneydargy.com underneath her obituary or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/32943 into your web browser.

