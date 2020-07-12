The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!
SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Offering Daily Specials, Stuffed Pork Chops on Sunday, Takeouts Only
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Stuffed Pork Chops for takeout as their special on Sunday, July 12. There are also daily specials throughout the week!
The daily specials are as follows:
- Sunday, July 12 – Stuffed Pork Chops
- Monday, July 13 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dogs
- Tuesday, July 14 – Liver and Onions; Stuffed Peppers
- Wednesday, July 15 – Fish Sandwich, 4 piece Chicken Dinner, or a cold plate (chicken, tuna or egg salad, baked beans, pickled egg or macaroni salad)
- Thursday, July 16 – Spaghetti, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, or Roast Beef Dinner
- Friday, July 17 – Fish
- Saturday, July 18 – Cook’s Choice
The menu is subject to change.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.
Call in your to-go orders or delivery at 814-473-8250. Pickup your orders at their ice cream window.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
There is a $10.00 minimum for delivery.
Deliveries can be made in Sligo, Rimersburg, and as far as Squirrel Hill Road and Smithland Road pull off, towards Newbie.
Hours for to-go and delivery are:
Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.