State Police Calls: Theft by Deception, Domestic Violence, Child Abuse, Harassment

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Theft by Deception Credit/ATM Card at Foxburg Free Library

PSP Clarion is currently investigating a reported theft that occurred at the Foxburg Free Library located on Main Street in Foxburg, Clarion County.

The incident occurred sometime between December 6, 2017, and June 8, 2020.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Domestic Violence in Beaver Township

Around 7:20 p.m. on July 5, a case of domestic violence was reported to state police.

Police say a family on Blairs Corner Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, was having dinner when an argument broke out. The argument turn physical and police were called.

The victims are a 44-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, both of Knox.

Child Abuse in Paint Township

On July 6, a report of child abuse was reported to state police through childline.

The complaint alleged that the victim was being choked by her mother for having a disagreement.

The incident occurred around 12:16 p.m. on July 3, Sycamore Drive, in Paint Township, Clarion County,

The victim is a 16-year-old female of Shippenville.

This case is currently under investigation.

Harassment in Strattanville

On July 7, an incident of harassment was reported to state police.

The incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. on July 6 near the Dollar General in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County. The victim, a 23-year-old Shippenville man, was walking home from the store when he was struck by an unknown man and a fight began, according to police.

The suspect then fled the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Friday, July 11, 2020.

