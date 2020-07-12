The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Calls: Theft by Deception, Domestic Violence, Child Abuse, Harassment

Sunday, July 12, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police - new 6/17/2019CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Theft by Deception Credit/ATM Card at Foxburg Free Library

PSP Clarion is currently investigating a reported theft that occurred at the Foxburg Free Library located on Main Street in Foxburg, Clarion County.

The incident occurred sometime between December 6, 2017, and June 8, 2020.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Domestic Violence in Beaver Township

Around 7:20 p.m. on July 5, a case of domestic violence was reported to state police.

Police say a family on Blairs Corner Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, was having dinner when an argument broke out. The argument turn physical and police were called.

The victims are a 44-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, both of Knox.

Child Abuse in Paint Township

On July 6, a report of child abuse was reported to state police through childline.

The complaint alleged that the victim was being choked by her mother for having a disagreement.

The incident occurred around 12:16 p.m. on July 3, Sycamore Drive, in Paint Township, Clarion County,

The victim is a 16-year-old female of Shippenville.

This case is currently under investigation.

Harassment in Strattanville

On July 7, an incident of harassment was reported to state police.

The incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. on July 6 near the Dollar General in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County. The victim, a 23-year-old Shippenville man, was walking home from the store when he was struck by an unknown man and a fight began, according to police.

The suspect then fled the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Friday, July 11, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.