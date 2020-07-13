A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

