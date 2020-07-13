Area Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Couple Waives Hearing

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Summerville man who reportedly threatened to kill a couple over a Children and Youth Services (CYS) report waived his hearing on Thursday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 29-year-old Jared Kenneth Birch were waived for court on Thursday, July 9:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Birch is currently free on $50,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Beaver Township, Jefferson County, in mid-June.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:44 p.m. on Monday, June 15, Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Heathville Ohl Road, in Beaver Township for a report of threats made against the caller.

At the scene, a known female victim reported that her son Jared Birch had arrived at her residence and accused her of calling CYS on him. The victim said that Birch made threats against her, including: “You’ll be dead by the weekend,” before leaving the residence, according to the complaint.

A male victim at the residence confirmed that Birch had arrived, yelling and screaming, and stated, “You’re both going to die,” the complaint states.

Both victims stated that Birch had a pistol visible on his side in a holster when he came to the residence; however, he never removed the pistol from its holster, according to the complaint.

Birch was taken into custody, around 11:37 p.m.

When questioned, he denied making the threatening statements to the victims, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 11:09 a.m. on June 16.

