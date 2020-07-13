COMING SOON - Subscribe to an ad-free version of exploreClarion. Click Here for more info!
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Louis
Monday, July 13, 2020 @ 12:07 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Louis.
Louis is a young male Border Collie mix.
He is house-trained and vaccinations are up-to-date.
For more information on Louis, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
