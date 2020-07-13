Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Summer Strawberry Salad

Enjoy this summer strawberry salad recipe for a nice, refreshing appetizer!

Ingredients

4 cups hearts of romaine salad mix

3/4 cup sliced fresh strawberries



1/2 cup unsweetened pineapple tidbits, drained1/4 cup mandarin oranges, drained1/4 cup fresh blueberries1/4 cup chopped pecans1/4 cup poppy seed salad dressing

Directions

Arrange salad mix among four salad plates. Top with the strawberries, pineapple, oranges and blueberries. Sprinkle with pecans. Drizzle with dressing.

